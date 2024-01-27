The family members, who are from Honduras, lived in a small tent near MacArthur Park.

Homeless family of 18 now off streets and getting help with housing in Southern California

LOS ANGELES -- A family of five adults and 13 children, including several toddlers, who had been living on the streets of Los Angeles since September have a safe place to stay as a local nonprofit works to find them housing.

The family members, who are from Honduras, lived in a small tent near MacArthur Park in Westlake. They fled the country due to violence five years ago, and ended up in Austin, Texas, but came to L.A. after losing their housing due to issues with their work permits.

"One hundred times better here, to be honest," said Ana Madrid . "Here we have the opportunity to be better to get a permit and work."

For months, the husband and wife and their two children had been on the streets along with three adult cousins, and 11 other children, including an 8-month-old baby.

Madrid said the sidewalk is where they spent Christmas, New Year's Eve and days in the rain.

"To use the restroom, if we didn't have money, we couldn't use it, and we had to beg people to let us use it," said Madrid. "It's a very sad situation."

Her husband, Jorge Luis Garcia, said his children hadn't been able to go to school because other children have attacked him outside.

Madrid said the family had spoken with Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, but because the family is so large, it was difficult placing them somewhere.

However, good news came Thursday afternoon.

The Dream Center said it became aware of the family's situation and said it would be able to place them in a shelter.

"Thank God this will now pass," said Madrid.

The tent on Alvardo Street was taken down Friday as the family was relocated.

The Dream Center, a resource center focused on providing support to those affected by homelessness, is helping the family with housing, daycare, jobs and immigration paperwork.

"The Dream Center has always tried to react swiftly to provide solutions in every situation especially where children live on the streets," the organization said in a statement. "It's always a joyful moment when you can provide a safe place for families to take a deep breath from life's struggles and to help them rebuild."

Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez also issued a statement saying, "Our office was informed of this family on Wednesday and immediately made contact to assess the situation and conduct an intake. We are actively working with the family, and a network of partner agencies, to urgently secure resources and housing for them."

Garcia was very excited when ABC7 informed him of the development. He said he wanted to thank everyone that has helped his family, adding that he just wants a better place for his children.

"What I want is for them is to be good, to be someone, to study, have a better life and be in a better situation," he said.

