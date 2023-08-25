WATCH LIVE

Friday Night Football 2023: Week 2

ByStephen Hicks and Alec Nolan KFSN logo
Friday, August 25, 2023 1:58PM

Week 2 Matchups

Thursday, August 24

El Diamante 3 - Tulare Union 49

Sierra Pacific 40 - Hoover 0

Riverdale Christian 46 - Cuyama Valley 8

Friday, August 25

McNair at Atwater 7:00pm

Cordova vs. El Capitan at Merced College 7:00pm

Le Grand at Esparto 7:00pm

Gregori at Merced 7:00pm

Gustine vs. Stone Ridge Christian at Castle AFB 7:15pm

Livingston at Pacheco 7:00pm

Clovis East at Arroyo Grande 7:00pm

Bishop at Yosemite 7:00pm

Bullard vs. Tulare Western at Tulare Union 7:30pm

Edison at Central Valley Christian 7:30pm

Sanger at Clovis 7:30pm

Exeter at Woodlake 7:15pm

Fowler at Firebaugh 7:30pm

Fresno vs. Chowchilla at McLane 7:30pm

Dinuba at Golden West 7:30pm

Kerman vs. Torres at Madera South 7:30pm

Sunnyside at Kingsburg 7:30pm

Washington Union at Lemoore 7:30pm

Sanger West at Liberty 7:30pm

California City at Lindsay 7:00pm

Selma at Madera 7:30pm

McFarland at Tranquillity 7:30pm

McLane at Mendota 7:00pm

Monache vs. Chavez at Granite Hills 7:30pm

Mt. Whitney at Morro Bay 7:00pm

Riverdale at Orange Cove 7:00pm

Avenal at Orosi 7:15pm

Granite Hills at Parlier 7:00pm

Porterville at South 7:30pm

Redwood vs. Clovis North at Mineral King Bowl 7:30pm

Roosevelt at Reedley 7:00pm

Righetti vs. Garza at Koligian Stadium 7:00pm

Central at San Joaquin Memorial 7:00pm

Caruthers at San Luis Obispo 7:00pm

Strathmore vs. Hanford West at Hanford 7:30pm

Mission Oak at Taft 7:30pm

Dos Palos at Summerville 7:00pm

Escalon at Buchanan 6:30pm

Madera South at Golden Valley 7:30pm

Mariposa County at Minarets 7:30pm

Clovis West at Turlock 7:00pm

Kern Valley at Sierra 7:00pm

United Christian at Fresno Christian 6:30pm

Los Banos vs. Hilmar at Loftin Stadium 7:00pm

