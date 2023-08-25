Friday Night Football 2023: Week 2

Week 2 Matchups
Thursday, August 24
El Diamante 3 - Tulare Union 49
Sierra Pacific 40 - Hoover 0
Riverdale Christian 46 - Cuyama Valley 8
Friday, August 25
McNair at Atwater 7:00pm
Cordova vs. El Capitan at Merced College 7:00pm
Le Grand at Esparto 7:00pm
Gregori at Merced 7:00pm
Gustine vs. Stone Ridge Christian at Castle AFB 7:15pm
Livingston at Pacheco 7:00pm
Clovis East at Arroyo Grande 7:00pm
Bishop at Yosemite 7:00pm
Bullard vs. Tulare Western at Tulare Union 7:30pm
Edison at Central Valley Christian 7:30pm
Sanger at Clovis 7:30pm
Exeter at Woodlake 7:15pm
Fowler at Firebaugh 7:30pm
Fresno vs. Chowchilla at McLane 7:30pm
Dinuba at Golden West 7:30pm
Kerman vs. Torres at Madera South 7:30pm
Sunnyside at Kingsburg 7:30pm
Washington Union at Lemoore 7:30pm
Sanger West at Liberty 7:30pm
California City at Lindsay 7:00pm
Selma at Madera 7:30pm
McFarland at Tranquillity 7:30pm
McLane at Mendota 7:00pm
Monache vs. Chavez at Granite Hills 7:30pm
Mt. Whitney at Morro Bay 7:00pm
Riverdale at Orange Cove 7:00pm
Avenal at Orosi 7:15pm
Granite Hills at Parlier 7:00pm
Porterville at South 7:30pm
Redwood vs. Clovis North at Mineral King Bowl 7:30pm
Roosevelt at Reedley 7:00pm
Righetti vs. Garza at Koligian Stadium 7:00pm
Central at San Joaquin Memorial 7:00pm
Caruthers at San Luis Obispo 7:00pm
Strathmore vs. Hanford West at Hanford 7:30pm
Mission Oak at Taft 7:30pm
Dos Palos at Summerville 7:00pm
Escalon at Buchanan 6:30pm
Madera South at Golden Valley 7:30pm
Mariposa County at Minarets 7:30pm
Clovis West at Turlock 7:00pm
Kern Valley at Sierra 7:00pm
United Christian at Fresno Christian 6:30pm
Los Banos vs. Hilmar at Loftin Stadium 7:00pm
Friday Morning Football: Los Banos High School
