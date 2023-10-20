WATCH LIVE

Friday Night Football 2023: Week 10

ByStephen Hicks and Alec Nolan KFSN logo
Friday, October 20, 2023 3:57PM
kfsn

Week 10 Matchups

Thursday, October 19

Sanger 42 - Bullard 14

Central 27 - Clovis West 15

Pacheco 36 - Beyer 12

Friday, October 20

Garza vs. San Joaquin Memorial at Koligian Stadium 7:30pm

Madera vs. Edison at McLane 7:30pm

Corcoran at Strathmore 7:15pm

Granite Hills at Lindsay 7:15pm

Farmersville at Orange Cove 7:15pm

Woodlake at Orosi 7:15pm

Mt. Whitney vs. Monache at Mineral King Bowl 7:30pm

Porterville vs. El Diamante at Granite Hills 7:30pm

Redwood at Golden West 7:30pm

Hoover at Madera South 7:30pm

Roosevelt vs. Sanger West at Flores Stadium 7:30pm

McLane at Sunnyside 7:30pm

Torres vs. Fresno at Madera 7:30pm

Caruthers at Chowchilla 7:00pm

Yosemite at Fowler 7:00pm

Liberty at Riverdale 7:00pm

Parlier at Minarets 7:00pm

Central Valley Christian at Washington Union 7:30pm

Kerman at Selma 7:30pm

Sierra Pacific at Exeter 7:15pm

Immanuel vs. Hanford West at Immanuel Sports Complex 7:30pm

Clovis East at Clovis 6:30pm

Clovis North at Buchanan 7:00pm

Tranquillity at Coalinga 7:30pm

Firebaugh at Dos Palos 7:30pm

Avenal at Mendota 7:30pm

Hanford vs. Mission Oak at Tulare Union 7:30pm

Tulare Western at Lemoore 7:30pm

Tulare Union at Dinuba 7:30pm

Reedley at Kingsburg 7:30pm

Alpaugh at Laton 7:00pm

Fresno Christian at Sierra 7:00pm

Central Valley at Atwater 7:00pm

Buhach Colony at Merced 7:00pm

Golden Valley at Patterson 7:00pm

Stone Ridge Christian vs. Big Valley Christian at Castle AFB 7:00pm

Le Grand at Delhi 7:15pm

Denair at Orestimba 7:15pm

Ripon Christian at Gustine 7:15pm

Waterford vs. Mariposa County at Mariposa County Fairgrounds 7:15pm

Hughson at Hilmar 7:00pm

Los Banos vs. Lathrop at Loftin Stadium 7:00pm

Saturday, October 21

CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)

Orcutt Academy (Orcutt, CA) at Riverdale Christian (Riverdale, CA), 11:00am

Friday Morning Football: Justin Garza High School

