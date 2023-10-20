Friday Night Football 2023: Week 10

Week 10 Matchups
Thursday, October 19
Sanger 42 - Bullard 14
Central 27 - Clovis West 15
Pacheco 36 - Beyer 12
Friday, October 20
Garza vs. San Joaquin Memorial at Koligian Stadium 7:30pm
Madera vs. Edison at McLane 7:30pm
Corcoran at Strathmore 7:15pm
Granite Hills at Lindsay 7:15pm
Farmersville at Orange Cove 7:15pm
Woodlake at Orosi 7:15pm
Mt. Whitney vs. Monache at Mineral King Bowl 7:30pm
Porterville vs. El Diamante at Granite Hills 7:30pm
Redwood at Golden West 7:30pm
Hoover at Madera South 7:30pm
Roosevelt vs. Sanger West at Flores Stadium 7:30pm
McLane at Sunnyside 7:30pm
Torres vs. Fresno at Madera 7:30pm
Caruthers at Chowchilla 7:00pm
Yosemite at Fowler 7:00pm
Liberty at Riverdale 7:00pm
Parlier at Minarets 7:00pm
Central Valley Christian at Washington Union 7:30pm
Kerman at Selma 7:30pm
Sierra Pacific at Exeter 7:15pm
Immanuel vs. Hanford West at Immanuel Sports Complex 7:30pm
Clovis East at Clovis 6:30pm
Clovis North at Buchanan 7:00pm
Tranquillity at Coalinga 7:30pm
Firebaugh at Dos Palos 7:30pm
Avenal at Mendota 7:30pm
Hanford vs. Mission Oak at Tulare Union 7:30pm
Tulare Western at Lemoore 7:30pm
Tulare Union at Dinuba 7:30pm
Reedley at Kingsburg 7:30pm
Alpaugh at Laton 7:00pm
Fresno Christian at Sierra 7:00pm
Central Valley at Atwater 7:00pm
Buhach Colony at Merced 7:00pm
Golden Valley at Patterson 7:00pm
Stone Ridge Christian vs. Big Valley Christian at Castle AFB 7:00pm
Le Grand at Delhi 7:15pm
Denair at Orestimba 7:15pm
Ripon Christian at Gustine 7:15pm
Waterford vs. Mariposa County at Mariposa County Fairgrounds 7:15pm
Hughson at Hilmar 7:00pm
Los Banos vs. Lathrop at Loftin Stadium 7:00pm
Saturday, October 21
CENTRAL SIERRA (8 MAN)
Orcutt Academy (Orcutt, CA) at Riverdale Christian (Riverdale, CA), 11:00am
