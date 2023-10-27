  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Friday Night Football 2023: Week 11

ByStephen Hicks and Alec Nolan KFSN logo
Friday, October 27, 2023 1:11PM
kfsn

Week 11 Matchups

Friday, October 27th

Bullard vs. Edison at Ratcliffe Stadium 7:00pm

Garza vs. Madera at Koligian Stadium 7:30pm

Sanger vs. San Joaquin Memorial at Flores Stadium 7:30pm

Corcoran at Farmersville 7:15pm

Orange Cove at Orosi 7:15pm

Strathmore at Lindsay 7:15pm

El Diamante at Golden West 7:00pm

Porterville vs. Monache at Granite Hills 6:00pm

Redwood vs. Mt. Whitney at Mineral King Bowl 6:30pm

Hoover at McLane 7:30pm

Roosevelt vs. Fresno at Sunnyside 7:00pm

Torres at Madera South 7:30pm

Fowler at Caruthers 7:30pm

Chowchilla at Liberty 7:00pm

Minarets at Yosemite 7:00pm

Riverdale at Parlier 7:00pm

Washington Union at Kerman 7:30pm

Kingsburg at Selma 7:30pm

Exeter at Reedley 7:30pm

Clovis East at Buchanan 6:30pm

Clovis West at Clovis 7:00pm

Avenal at Tranquillity 7:30pm

Coalinga at Dos Palos 7:30pm

Mendota at Firebaugh 7:30pm

Lemoore at Hanford 7:00pm

Mission Oak at Dinuba 7:30pm

Tulare Western at Tulare Union 6:30pm

Central Valley Christian vs. Immanuel at Immanuel Sports Complex 7:30pm

Orcutt Academy at Fresno Christian 6:00pm

Riverdale Christian at Laton 7:00pm

Sierra at Alpaugh 7:00pm

El Capitan at Golden Valley 7:00pm

Merced vs. Central Valley at Ceres 7:00pm

Patterson vs. Buhach Colony at Atwater 7:00pm

Stone Ridge Christian vs. Millennium at Castle AFB 7:00pm

Le Grand vs. Mariposa County at Mariposa County Fairgrounds 7:15pm

Gustine at Orestimba 7:15pm

Hilmar at Modesto Christian 7:00pm

Los Banos vs. Pacheco at Loftin Stadium 7:00pm

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW