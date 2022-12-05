Stormy weather forces closure of portion of Highway 1

The closure includes a 2-and-a-half-mile stretch of the highway south of Big Sur at Fuller Point to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

Stormy weather throughout the weekend has forced Caltrans to shut down a portion of Highway 1.

Officials say heavy rainfall triggered rockslides, causing debris to fall into the roadway on Saturday.

The closure includes a 2-and-a-half-mile stretch of the highway south of Big Sur at Fuller Point to Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County.

Maintenance teams are still assessing damage in the area before they are able to clean up the debris.

There's no word yet on when this portion of the highway will reopen.