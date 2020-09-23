Woman killed during shootout on Highway 180 in central Fresno

Fresno: Westbound 180 CLOSED between Fulton Ave on-ramp and State Route 99 due to police investigation. No ETO pic.twitter.com/7NrIAGty0m — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) September 23, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is dead after a shootout along Highway 180 in central Fresno on Tuesday night.California Highway Patrol officers say a Toyota Camry was struck multiple times by gunfire just after 10 pm on Highway 180 east of the Highway 99 connector.The female driver was found dead inside the car. A passenger in her car was also shot and taken to Community Regional Medical Center."All indications are right now that this may be a gang-related shooting just based on what we're finding right now with the preliminary investigation at the scene," said CHP Officer Mike Salas.Several shell casings were found across Highway 180.Authorities do not have any suspect information or a description of the suspect's car at this time.Westbound Highway 180 is closed between Fulton Street and the Highway 99 ramp. It's unclear when the freeway will reopen.