Hinds Hospice reaches 40 years in the Valley

By
Hinds Hospice reaches 40 years in the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hinds Hospice is celebrating 40 years of upholding the dignity of terminally ill patients in the Central Valley.

Hinds Hospice founder Nancy Hinds has been given a calling.

"I thought maybe I could take these patients home with me, and I'll take care of their medical needs, and their families could be families," said Hinds.

After losing her husband and mother, she moved from Ireland to Fresno to be with family and had the idea of helping those who were dying.

In 1981, with the help of a local family, she purchased her first hospice home.

She helped make hospice possible in California, working with the state legislature.

This year they are celebrating 40 years.

"Time doesn't seem to have an end to it at all. I think you know when you just love what you're doing, and you're grateful, you can help other people," Hinds said.

In addition to its six-bedroom inpatient home, their staff serves up to 400 patients at home or facilities in Fresno, Madera, and Merced counties.

They are currently caring for 45 kids.

They've expanded with a prison training program, thrift stores and a comprehensive grief support program.

"I just don't know honestly what our life would be like if we had not had these resources. It made a huge difference for my kids and me. Hinds hospice it feels like part of them. It helped them so much," said Diana Banuelos, Center for Grief and Healing volunteer.

Dianna Banuelos of Clovis lost her husband, and her kids lost their father.

They have both volunteered and given back.

Hinds Hospice has continued to work through the pandemic and seen a greater need.

Nancy says their mission has remained the same.

"Healing. Know that they have strength and they're going to be able to get through this and that somebody will walk with them," Hinds said.

A journey helping families in Central California for four decades.
