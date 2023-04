Driver arrested after hit-and-run crash leaves 1 injured in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Fresno on Thursday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 pm in the area of Cedar and Tulare avenues.

Fresno police say the suspect hit a pedestrian, breaking their leg.

After the crash, officials say the suspect drove away but was followed by witnesses.

The suspect was later arrested nearby at Cedar and Balch on a charge of felony hit-and-run.