FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who injured a man in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.It happened around 3:30 am on the Clinton Avenue overpass at Highway 99.Investigators say the victim was walking his bike in the eastbound lanes when he was hit.The driver kept going. A second driver spotted the man and stopped to help.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.Police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle at this time.