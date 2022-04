FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the driver that hit a man crossing the street.It happened before midnight at the intersection of Fruit and Clinton Avenues in central Fresno.Witnesses told officers the victim was in the crosswalk when he was hit. Then the driver took off.It's unclear if the crosswalk lights were on when the victim was in the roadway.He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.Police have not yet provided a description of the car.