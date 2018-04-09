CONSUMER WATCH

Best laundry detergents

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports helps you avoid detergent that doesn't get the job done. (KFSN)

By
Nobody likes doing laundry, but most of us have to do it.

We don't want to waste our time with a detergent that doesn't get the job done.

When it comes to nasty stains or just ordinary grime, Consumer Reports' new detergent ratings will help you avoid a laundry loser.

CR Testers use special fabric swatches stained with ingredients like body oil, dirt, blood, chocolate, wine, and tea. The testers also use an instrument that can measure how much of a stain is removed to tell how well the detergents are working.

If you use one of the lower rated detergents -- like Trader Joe's Liquid Laundry HE or Xtra Scentsations -- you're cleaning with something that performed only slightly better than plain water in Consumer Reports' tests.

The top-scoring detergents -- Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release and Persil Pro-Clean Power Liquid 2-in-1 -- are tops at removing body oil and dirt. But those detergents aren't cheap. CR's expert says you might not need all that cleaning power.

If you're not up against tough stains like grass or you don't have a bunch of grungy clothes to wash there are a lot of lower priced detergents that will do the job really well. Member's Mark Ultimate Clean from Sam's Club or Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free and Clear from Costco are both good options. So is All Stainlifter detergent for half the price of Tide.

Another money saver -- skip stain removers and pre-treat: pour some of the laundry detergent directly on the stain, rub it in and let it sit for a little while before washing.

Consumer Reports says it's important to add the correct amount of detergent. Using too much is not only a waste of money but it can also leave a residue on your clothes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeconsumer reportsconsumer watchconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
HOME & GARDEN
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Simple Solutions: Clean Like Mr. Clean
'Great Gatsby' home in Lake Forest sells for $685K
Buying your first home
Tiny homes coming to Old Town Clovis
More Home & Garden
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News