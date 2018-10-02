Simple Solutions: Clean like Mr. Clean

Fifty-three percent of people are happier after just one extra hour of cleaning per week. This is because mess has been linked to stress. When cleaning, there are amateurs and then there are the pros.How are you cleaning? Start from top to bottom, and move left to right to avoid missing spots and having to double back. When deep cleaning things like the bathtub or oven, spray them down and then come back to them last. Be sure to clear off surfaces, and don't clean around your clutter. Professional organizer Leah Friedman has some advice:"We don't have to hold onto boxes and boxes of Bobby's artwork from when he was in third grade so I encourage them to get rid of it or send it to Bobby's house," explained Professional Organizer Leah Friedman.Ideally, you should de-clutter then clean. Also, don't forget your baseboards, walls, and ceilings.Vacuum furniture to get rid of tiny crumbs that attract pests. Go with the grain to avoid streak marks, and carry around a caddy with all your cleaners to avoid running back and forth. Also invest in an extension cord to avoid unplugging and re-plugging in every room, and carry one giant trash bag around as you go.Be sure to use the proper cleaners. You don't have to go overboard, but a stainless steel cleaner will make those steel appliances shine, unlike your window cleaner.For those of us who don't enjoy cleaning, a report by allied market research estimates that by 2022, the cleaning services market will reach $74 million. The increase is most likely due to the growth in number of dual-income households, increased disposable income, and the rise in construction.