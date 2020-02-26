2 women displaced after house fire in east central Fresno

Units are on scene of a #HOUSEFIRE on the 5100 block of E. Washington. pic.twitter.com/IxDTr6R9wS — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) February 26, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two women were displaced after a fire damaged a home in east central Fresno Wednesday morning.Flames were first reported pluming from the roof just after 4 a.m. at a house on Washington and Sylmar, near Peach and Belmont Avenues.Crews say a woman inside the home heard popping and crackling sounds before smelling smoke. She and the other woman were able to get out safely.But firefighters stress the importance of having carbon monoxide and smoke detectors inside your house."It's the only way people wake up," said Battalion Chief Sean Johnson. "Have smoke detectors, they alert you and save lives."Investigators say an electrical issue may have started the fire.