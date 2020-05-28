house fire

Neighbor's dog alerts Fresno family of fire on backyard patio, firefighters say

Everyone inside the house was able to get out safely, and firefighters say it's because of a neighbor's pet.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews say a neighbor's dog helped save the lives of residents involved in an early morning house fire on Thursday.

It happened just after 2:30 this morning at a home on Eden and Arthur Avenues in southwest Fresno.

Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke in the back patio area that had spread to the attic.

Everyone inside the house was able to get out safely, and firefighters say it's because of a neighbor's pet.

"This dog alerted the family that there was a fire... and they looked outside the window and saw the fire in the back of the house," Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo. "Alerted the elderly family members that lived in this house and got them out."

One person was treated for smoke inhalation by EMS teams at the scene.

A vehicle in the back of the home was damaged along with some exterior walls of the house.

Power lines were also down behind the house, and PG&E crews were called to the scene for repairs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestdogsfirehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Garage fire damages northeast Fresno home, firefighters say
Firefighters rescue 2 cats while battling garage fire
2 homes damaged after fire breaks out in Parlier
Fire damages attic of 100-year-old Visalia home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found with gunshot wound during traffic stop in southeast Fresno
Thieves caught on camera stealing wallet from woman inside Clovis grocery store
Central California coronavirus cases
Violence again rocks Minneapolis after man's death
Community gathers to honor Kaiser Permanente nurse of 25 years who died from COVID-19
CA moving too quickly to reopen churches and hair salons, Dr. Cody says
Sanger residents now required to wear face masks in public
Show More
Tulare County approved by state for further reopening of businesses
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march through downtown LA in protest of George Floyd death
CA State Superintendent gives update on reopening schools
41 million have lost jobs since COVID-19 hit, but layoffs slow
Fallen Hanford soldier finally returns home, two months after death
More TOP STORIES News