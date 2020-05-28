Neighbor's dog alerts Fresno family of fire on backyard patio, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews say a neighbor's dog helped save the lives of residents involved in an early morning house fire on Thursday.It happened just after 2:30 this morning at a home on Eden and Arthur Avenues in southwest Fresno.Firefighters arrived to find flames and smoke in the back patio area that had spread to the attic.Everyone inside the house was able to get out safely, and firefighters say it's because of a neighbor's pet."This dog alerted the family that there was a fire... and they looked outside the window and saw the fire in the back of the house," Fresno Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo. "Alerted the elderly family members that lived in this house and got them out."One person was treated for smoke inhalation by EMS teams at the scene.A vehicle in the back of the home was damaged along with some exterior walls of the house.Power lines were also down behind the house, and PG&E crews were called to the scene for repairs.The cause of the fire is under investigation.