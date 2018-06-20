FRESNO

House fire in East Central Fresno leaves 3 without home

Crews battled a house fire in East Central Fresno that broke out just before four Wednesday morning at a home on Purdue at Dayton. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Crews battled a house fire in East Central Fresno that broke out just before four Wednesday morning at a home on Purdue at Dayton, in the area of Shields and Fowler.

Fresno fire said that all three people inside the home made it out safely. Fire fighters said one of the people living inside the home woke up to a pop noise. He ran to his room and then woke up his parents. The fan in his room dropped from the ceiling and that's when they saw flames.

Officials said the people inside the home worked to not only try and put the fire out but also to grab anything that was important to them.

No one was injured in this fire.

The cause is still under investigation but say it is electrical in nature.
