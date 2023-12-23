11 displaced after back-to-back house fires in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Almost a dozen people have been displaced after two house fires in Fresno on Friday night.

The first fire broke out in the attic of a home near Pontiac and Maroa.

The Fresno Fire Department says all five of the residents were able to make it safely out of the home.

Firefighters say the home did not have a working smoke detector.

Just 16 minutes later, crews were called out to a second fire near Madison and 9th Street.

The six people living in the home were able to escape.

Explosions from oxygen tanks inside the house challenged crews.

Nobody was injured in the fires.