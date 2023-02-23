Housing Watch: New affordable housing units in Fresno

Every opening of a new complex means more people who have been unhoused have a place to stay.

Fresno Housing and its many partners have reason to celebrate.

Alegre Commons will also have social workers available to assist residents with supportive services.

"Folks hold a lease in their name and they have the real advantage of services for their health and well-being that are here on site integrated in the community," said Susan Holt, Department of Behavioral Health Director.

The colorful complex features 42 bedroom units.

A children's play area is sure to draw plenty of use among the kids.

The apartments located on Barstow near Blackstone also offers convenience for some.

"And the good news is it's close to public transportation so our residents can get to and from many places that they'd want to go just right down the corner here," said Fresno Housing CEO Tyrone Roderick Williams.

Community partners got a chance to walk through the brand new property.

The completion of this latest project is seen as a bonus during a very difficult time for many families.

"We are in a housing crisis. We have people that cannot afford to pay their rent, people who can't afford to pay their utilities and who unfortunately sometimes can't afford to put food on their own table," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Alegre Commons also offers a computer room, exercise room and plenty of space for pets.

