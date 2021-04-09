world record

After growing more than 24 feet of fingernails, Houston woman cuts them off

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston woman named in Guinness World Records

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston woman who held the Guinness World Record for the longest fingernails on a pair of hands has had them cut after nearly 30 years.

Ayanna Williams considers herself a nail artist. In 2017, she was confirmed as the Guinness World Record holder. At the time, each of her nails was at least 20 inches long. The nail on her thumb set a record at 26 inches.

Back then, if you lined up all of her nails, they would measure a total of 18 feet. She reportedly needed more than two bottles of polish and 20 hours to do a manicure. Along with her nails, that task had grown in enormity as well.

According to Guinness World Records, Williams had broken her own record with a new total of more than 24 feet before finally parting with her grand manicure last weekend.



After confirming their length, a doctor in Fort Worth used an electric rotary tool to cut the famous nails.



Williams, who hadn't cut her nails since the early 1990s, told Guinness it was a bittersweet decision.

Her record-breaking nails are now immortalized with the updated record title and new display at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Orlando Odditorium.

"Even though it's just my nails, it's going to be awesome," Williams said. "It's history for my kids and my grandkids. It's very exciting."

She is encouraging the next history-making nail enthusiast to grow their nails and go for a title.

"Do what you want to do! Let everyone be themselves," Williams said. "If you want to grow your nails long, do it!"

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonbizarrenailsbuzzworthynail polishworld record
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD RECORD
Fresno non-profit breaks Guinness World Record for longest sock line
Potato named Doug could be world's largest
Fresno Mission aiming to break world record with socks
NorCal man attempting to kayak from Sausalito to Honolulu
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News