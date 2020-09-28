homicide

Man shot to death in west central Fresno, road closed for investigation

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot to death in west central Fresno on Monday morning.

Officers responded to several 911 calls reporting a shooting at Lafayette and Hughes Avenues around 3 am, including a call from the victim's girlfriend.

When the police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Emergency crews tried to perform CPR, but the victim died at the scene.

Investigators say several suspects shot at the man while he was in the roadway.

Detectives are now searching for evidence to determine what led up to the shooting.

"We have night detectives out here going door to door talking to witnesses going through surveillance video anything that could be helpful," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen. "The homicide guys will lock this down for several hours and do a detailed search of the area."

The victim's girlfriend will be interviewed by detectives, Tietjen said. Officers found multiple shell casings in the area.

Hedges is blocked from Hughes Avenue to Pleasant Avenue while the investigation continues. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno west centralcrimehomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Lemoore police investigating city's first homicide of 2020
Man shot and killed after verbal argument in northeast Fresno
Southwest Fresno community holds meeting after rash of violence
Body discovered in Lindsay orchard, homicide investigation underway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis
Creek Fire: Shaver Lake businesses prepare for customers to return
Creek Fire: 302,870 acres burned with 39% containment
Wildfire burning near St. Helena prompts mandatory evacuations
SQF Complex Fire: 150,266 acres burned, 49% contained
Amazon sets Prime Day dates with deals starting now
2 shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex
Show More
2 women coaches, woman ref make history on NFL field
Lemoore police investigating city's first homicide of 2020
13-year-old boy starts organization to give back to Fresno community
Sixth inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from COVID-19 complications
Man shot and killed after verbal argument in northeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News