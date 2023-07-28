60 human trafficking victims rescued during marijuana bust in Merced County

Authorities are searching for the people behind a human trafficking operation in Merced County.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for the people behind a human trafficking operation in Merced County.

On Wednesday afternoon, Merced County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at a home in the area of Vassar and Tyler Road.

During the search, deputies found 60 people working to process hundreds of pounds of marijuana.

They also found several animals that were not receiving proper care.

As the investigation continued, detectives say they discovered the workers are victims of human trafficking.

They were brought across the U.S. - Mexico border and arrived at the home days earlier.

The workers were promised good-paying jobs and a place to stay.

Instead, investigators say the workers were housed in bad living conditions while being forced to process marijuana to pay back those who brought them across the border.

County officials offered several resources to those men and women.

Child Protective Services was contacted for a child at the site who was later released to their parent.

The animals were removed from the property and the investigation is ongoing.