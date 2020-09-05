Hurricane Laura victims can still evacuate more than a week after landfall

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana -- More than a week after Hurricane Laura blew through Louisiana, authorities there continue to offer people a way out of the devastated area.

Residents in Lake Charles were being offered transportation until at least Sept. 10, according to KPLC-TV.

A comfort station was set up at an airport with food and water for evacuees.



Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron Parish on Aug. 27, caused the deaths of at least 32 people in the United States, and left an estimated $8.7 billion in damage, according to insurance estimates.

RELATED: Residents who rode out Hurricane Laura seek help after storm

Evacuations also continued in neighboring Beauregard Parish to the north as medical services remained limited in the region.

RELATED: A week after hurricane evacuation, nursing home residents with COVID-19 still waiting to return to East Texas

Electricity was still out for hundreds of thousands of customers, though water and sewer services were restored to several cities hardest hit by the storm.

Authorities said it could be weeks before transmission facilities were repaired or rebuilt.

Thousands of residents fled the area before the hurricane hit the region. It's not clear how many have left since.

SEE ALSO: Lake Charles family begins cleanup from Hurricane Laura, but first, breakfast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianafemaevacuationdisaster reliefdisasterdestroyed businessesdestroyed homeshurricane laurastorm damagestorm recovery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: Evacuations ordered for Huntington Lake, Big Creek as fire grows to 2,000 acres, Highway 168 closed
24-year-old suspect shot in face by Fresno police, expected to survive
The 3 threats you need to be aware of this Labor Day weekend
5-year-old shot in leg at birthday party in southwest Fresno
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Fresno police rescue people in burning apartment
Armed group of men arrested after pursuit ends in central Fresno crash
Don't go to large gatherings this weekend, warns Fresno County
Show More
Be careful not to start fires this weekend: CAL FIRE
FCC men's basketball team on probation for 4 years
Hanford burglar arrested twice in 24 hours returns stolen items
2 Kings Co. schools allowed to reopen campuses
Over 86% of healthcare workers at Fresno County hospitals got the flu shot this year
More TOP STORIES News