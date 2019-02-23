Husband suspected of fatally stabbing his wife at their North Hollywood home, police say

A husband is suspected of fatally stabbing his wife during a dispute in their North Hollywood home, authorities said Saturday.

By
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Just before 2 a.m., authorities received a call regarding an argument in the 11300 block of Tiara Street. When authorities arrived, they found a woman in her late 40s and discovered she'd been stabbed multiple times.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said her husband, who is in his late 40s, was arrested on suspicion of killing her.

It was unclear what led to the stabbing.

The investigation is ongoing.
