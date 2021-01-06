fatal crash

5 killed in fiery crash between big rig, pickup truck on I-5, part of highway closed

A fiery vehicle crash on I-5 has caused multiple deaths and led to part of the highway being shut down in Fresno County, authorities say.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fiery vehicle crash on I-5 has caused multiple deaths and led to part of the highway being shut down in Fresno County, authorities say.

The California Highway Patrol said a pickup truck heading north on the I-5 crossed over onto the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with a big rig.

Both vehicles caught fire, and five people in the pickup truck died, the CHP said. They say three of those killed were children.

The driver of the big rig sustained minor injuries.

Officers do not know whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Caltrans says the southbound lane is closed 17 miles south of the Merced/Fresno county line at Panoche Road due to the collision.



A detour is in place from Panoche east to Highway 33, then south back to I-5.

There is no word yet on when it will be reopened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycar crashsemi crashfatal crashi 5crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Woman killed in rollover crash in Kings County, CHP says
7 kids among 9 people killed in head-on crash in Fresno County
1 killed, 1 injured after car slams into brick wall in northwest Fresno
One killed, one injured in possible DUI crash in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in rollover crash in Kings County, CHP says
How close Valley hospitals could be to changing treatment of patients
Congress set to confirm Biden's electoral win over Trump
Warnock defeats Loeffler, becomes Georgia's 1st Black senator
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
CA orders Central Valley, SoCal to delay nonessential surgeries
Madera Community Hospital coping with 117% surge in ER admittance
Show More
Jerry Dyer sworn in as Fresno's new mayor
Mega Millions jackpot grows, $410M Powerball drawing tonight
Nearly 900,000 COVID-19 vaccines stuck in transit across CA
Dr. Dre recovering in hospital from brain aneurysm
Fresno Co. health officials working on smoother ways to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News