5 killed in fiery crash between big rig, pickup truck on I-5, part of highway closed

Interstate 5: Southbound Interstate 5 CLOSED 17 miles south of Merced/Fresno county line at Panoche Road due to traffic collision resulting in vehicle fire. No ETO pic.twitter.com/ZPgrqXUmtX — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) January 6, 2021

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fiery vehicle crash on I-5 has caused multiple deaths and led to part of the highway being shut down in Fresno County, authorities say.The California Highway Patrol said a pickup truck heading north on the I-5 crossed over onto the southbound lanes and crashed head-on with a big rig.Both vehicles caught fire, and five people in the pickup truck died, the CHP said. They say three of those killed were children.The driver of the big rig sustained minor injuries.Officers do not know whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.Caltrans says the southbound lane is closed 17 miles south of the Merced/Fresno county line at Panoche Road due to the collision.A detour is in place from Panoche east to Highway 33, then south back to I-5.There is no word yet on when it will be reopened.