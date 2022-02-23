I-5

CHP pacing traffic on I-5 over Grapevine due to snowy conditions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers started pacing traffic along Interstate 5 over the Grapevine early Wednesday morning as a storm brought snow to the pass.

Officers began pacing around 3 am. It wasn't clear when traffic could start flowing like normal.



Authorities have closed State Route 58 over Tehachapi in both directions due to snow and ice.

"The weather can change up here really quick," says CHP Officer DC Williams. "This is a unique area, so just be prepared for the unexpected."

Williams says every warning serves a purpose, keeping drivers safe.

Monday morning, the department tweeted about the chance of a closure and since then have been monitoring the weather constantly.

Kevin Paschall says he's been stuck in closures before, so he was prepared and hit the read early in hopes of avoiding a long commute and was still prepared.

No one wants to get stuck on the Grapevine when making their way north or south on I-5, but during this chilly time of year, closures can happen at any time.



"I looked up the apps and saw the potential closure, so I left early," he said.

Truckers like Luis Frontado drive from Los Angeles to Visalia daily.

He's been a truck driver for over 20 years and says being prepared and patient is his best piece of advice.

"It's challenging," he said. "Every day is different and you have to be prepared for anything that happens on the road. Being safe is my first concern -- not just for myself but the general public as well."

Officer Williams says he cannot express enough the importance of taking every warning seriously.

"Make sure you are driving at a safe speed," he said. "Make sure you follow at a safe distance so if it's raining and it turns into snow, you can react. Make sure you have a kit with water, blanket, snacks, and patience because of things go bad, traffic can back up real quick."
