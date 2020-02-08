Ice cream shop owners fight back against robber in Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A husband and wife fought back as a man attempted to rob their ice cream shop. They feared the man was armed with a weapon.

It happened at La Michoacana Auténtica in Houston on Saturday, Feb. 1.

In surveillance video, Jorge Padilla is seen working when a man wearing a dark-colored jacket and a gray beanie begins speaking with Jorge.

As Jorge opens the cash register, the suspect reaches over and attempts to grab the cash.

His wife Nadia witnessed the attempted robbery. She calmly got up from her seat. She made sure her kids were safe in the back and retrieved her gun. She shot at the robber and the video shows Jorge chasing the suspect out of the store.

Investigators suspect the same man is responsible for at least seven robberies in the area.

They released photos from the robbery at the Padilla's ice cream shop and from a Subway restaurant in the area.

Investigators said the robberies date back to early January.
