Coronavirus California

In-N-Out owner reportedly talked with Florida governor after CA vaccine mandate dispute

EMBED <>More Videos

Report: In-N-Out owner talked with DeSantis after CA vaccine dispute

In-N-Out's refusal to enforce vaccine mandates in California is attracting politicians in Florida.

In-N-Out owner Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson had a call with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday about the possibility of expanding to the Sunshine State, according to the SF Gate.

RELATED: SF In-N-Out sends strong message against COVID vaccine mandate

When asked about the conversation, DeSantis' office said no restaurant should be forced to require vaccinations. Florida currently bars companies from requiring proof of vaccination from customers.

The chain currently has no restaurants east of Texas because its suppliers are based on the West Coast. Florida officials said they will look to identify suppliers in the state.

This all comes after some Bay Area locations were shut down for violating vaccine mandates. An identical policy took effect this week in Los Angeles County.

In a statement to our ABC sister station in Los Angeles, In-N-Out writes:

"On Monday, November 8, In-N-Out Burger President Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson had a phone call with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The phone call was at the request of Gov. DeSantis and the primary purpose was to establish a business relationship. During that call, Gov. DeSantis graciously invited In-N-Out Burger to do business in the state of Florida. While we are thankful for the gracious invitation, In-N-Out Burger has no plans or intention to expand operations or move its corporate headquarters to Florida."

Arnie Wensinger
In-N-Out Burger Chief Legal and Business Officer


VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscopleasant hilllos angelesvaccinescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscustomercovid 19 vaccinefast food restaurantrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Fresno health officials urging extra precautions ahead of holidays
Valley health leaders encourage boosters as holiday season starts
100K Californians may now be able to claim EDD benefits
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News