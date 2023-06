The playground is expected to be completed this December.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Visalia is getting its first fully inclusive playground.

The project will be installed at Mooney Grove Park and will include ramps, a roller slide, and wheelchair-accessible swings.

Tulare County Parks was awarded a $450,000 grant by the Department of Development Services for the park.

The parks division is working with the Central Valley Regional Center on the development.

The playground is expected to be completed this December.