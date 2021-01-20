internship

Bank of America Summer Internship open for Fresno and Visalia teens

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bank of America's student leaders program is looking for motivated high school students to be part of their paid summer internship.

Edison High School Graduate, Michelle Yang, said applying for the Bank of America summer internship wasn't exactly planned.

"I didn't apply until 2 day s before the due date," said Yang. "I said I'm just going to do it and I pulled an all-nighter so I could submit the application."

But working through the night payed off, securing her a spot in the Bank of America student leaders program, and Michelle hit the ground running

"I've learned a lot but, the most important was work ethic," said Yang.

The paid virtual internship pairs students with a local non-profit.

"They become part of their leadership team for those 8 weeks," explained Market President for Bank of America Mark Riley. "They drive the mission of that non-profit, helping with their clients, their mission, their strategy."

Students receive a $5,000 payment and get first hand experience working with different organizations.

"It's something where we're looking for diverse backgrounds, not just someone who has good grades, but someone who has good grades and has demonstrated leadership," added Riley.

Most importantly the program gives students like Michelle, now a freshman at UC Irvine, an introduction to different career paths.

Applications are due January 29th. For details on how to apply visit their website.
