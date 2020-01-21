Society

Iowa dance teams stays in perfect rhythm during power and music outages

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dance team in Iowa didn't let a technical glitch stop them from pulling off a great performance.

The high schoolers from Pleasant Hill call themselves the "Rhythamettes," and they sure lived up to their name!

Midway through the performance, the lights started to flash and then their music went out, but they managed to keep the rhythm and stay in sync.

The group went on to win first place for the regional competition for the large team hip-hop category.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyiowadancing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News