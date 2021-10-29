halloween

Iowa couple creates elaborate 'haunted Hogwarts' Halloween display

From floating brooms to slithering smoke and magic wands, the attention to detail is every fan's dream.
EMBED <>More Videos

Iowa couple creates elaborate 'haunted Hogwarts' Halloween display

An Iowa home is transporting you straight into the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

From floating brooms to slithering smoke and magic wands, the attention to detail is every fan's dream.

Sandy and John Selby have been transforming their Des Moines house with a different theme each year.

This year, they chose a haunted Hogwarts.

They built and created it all themselves, from the Hogwarts Express steam train to the classic characters.

Dozens of people stop by their home every night to see the creation.

The Selbys don't charge to see their Halloween display.

Any donations they receive go to the Salvation Army.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthalloweenharry potter
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
1st look at 'Hocus Pocus 2' revealed for Disney+ Day
Fresno dental office sending candy to first responders, military
Everything we know about 'Hocus Pocus 2'
How you can keep your kids safe on Halloween
TOP STORIES
Authorities identify 4 killed in plane crash near Visalia airport
Omicron updates: New US travel rules go into effect Monday
US to stage diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics
21-year-old shot to death outside Stevinson bar
1 hospitalized following suspected DUI crash in Fresno
Ave 360 in Tulare County closed after semi crash
Part of Kaweah Health shut down, patients evacuated due to flooding
Show More
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call
Early reports on omicron variant encouraging, Fauci says
COVID vaccine mandate announced for NYC private-sector workers
Clovis police looking for 2 suspects who robbed ULTA Beauty store
1 arrested for Merced double murder
More TOP STORIES News