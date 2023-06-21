Fresno's Island Waterpark After Dark event returns this weekend

WATCH LIVE

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 5:54AM
The much-anticipated return of Island Waterpark After Dark kicks off this Friday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The much-anticipated return of Island Waterpark After Dark kicks off this Friday.

Guests will be able to enjoy food trucks, DJs, rides, and a drone show.

The waterpark also hosted a Fresno Street Eats event on Tuesday night.

The event featured some of the best food trucks in town including Teppanyaki Infusion, Tacos Las Salsas, Brickology, Get Baked, Sipz, The Cafe Rose, The Pie Maker, Limon Parido, and Luigi's Italian Sandwiches & Calzones.

You can find more information on tickets for the Island Waterpark After Dark event by clicking here.

