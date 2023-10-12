Local leaders gathered at Unity Park in downtown Fresno Thursday morning to condemn the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza.

Flag of Israel raised at Unity Park in downtown Fresno

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, councilmember Gary Bredefeld and Rabbi Rick Winer were among those who spoke ahead of the raising of the flag of Israel at Eaton Plaza.

They condemned acts of terrorism and any violence against both the Jewish and Palestinian communities.

They also highlighted their solidarity with Israel, during this sensitive time.

Thousands of people, many of them civilians, have died in Israel and Gaza since militant group Hamas launched terror attacks against Israel.

Cornerstone Church hosted a Stand with Israel Prayer Rally Wednesday night.

Across the street calls for the end of the war, but also the end of Israel's occupation of Gaza.