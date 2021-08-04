Health & Fitness

Jennifer Aniston reveals she cut ties with 'a few people' who refused to get COVID vaccine

By Megan Stone via GMA
EMBED <>More Videos

Kimmel, Aniston surprise nurse who has COVID-19 with $10k gift card

Jennifer Aniston revealed that she has cut ties with "a few people" who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking to InStyle for the September cover issue, the "Morning Show" star expressed disbelief that some people are shunning research from accredited scientists and health experts.

"There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame," she remarked.

"It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion -- but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda," the actress added.

Aniston, 52, then revealed she "lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated]."

"It was unfortunate," the Golden Globe winner admitted before making a case for why people should be comfortable with revealing whether or not they were vaccinated: "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day."

In the interview, the actress also spoke about resetting her life during the pandemic.

"My level of anxiety has gone down by eliminating the unnecessary sort of fat in life that I had thought was necessary. Also realizing that you can't please everybody," she said.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscelebritycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
More TOP STORIES News