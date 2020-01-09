photography

Clovis native's photography featured in National Geographic, taking her abroad

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis graduate's quest for travel is taking her photography to an international level.

Bright, colorful images caught the eye of editors at news magazine, National Geographic.

Buchanan graduate Jennifer Emerling took the photos on a trip to Palm Springs and never imaged the snapshots could land her in the magazine and a category for the best pictures of the year.

"It's thrilling to see my work in print. I think it's so cool. It's kind of how I came to understand what photography was when I was young. I used to page through National Geographic in high school," Emerling said.

For Emerling, it's a full-circle experience. The Valley native has a unique storytelling style, showcasing the American West.

The style has captured the attention of national publications and even the New York Times.

"I get a thrill walking in other people's shoes for a little bit and seeing how they live in other parts of the world," Emerling said.

She's been inspired by traveling in our backyard, and she credits her dad for her wanderlust.

"What we have in our national park system is pretty unique. My dad was the first person to expose me to that and sort of evangelize my brother and I," Emerling said. "For me, I just want to pay that forward and evangelize other people to see the beauty I see."

Her next project will take her to Japan. She's working on an art show that would be a love letter to the Central Valley.

" I kind of want to take everything I've learned out in the field and abroad and bring it back to the community I grew up in and give back and find a way to cultivate and be a part of the art community here which is thriving and is really inspiring as well," Emerling said.

She's a Valley-born photographer with a picture-perfect shot.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyclovisbusinesssocietyphotography
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHOTOGRAPHY
This photographer puts a spin on senior portraits!
Class of COVID: Senior portrait photographer gets creative during quarantine
Pride Portraits celebrates LGBTQIA+ community one picture at a time
Families connect during 'National Backyard Campout'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News