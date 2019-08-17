Video shows Santa Monica jewelry store manager fight off would-be robbers armed with sledgehammers

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- A jewelry store owner fought off thieves who tried to rob his store in Santa Monica.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects running into the store, ironically named "Heist," and smashing a display case with a sledgehammer.

The owner intervened and managed to push the armed suspect out of the store.

That's when a second masked suspect hit him in the back with another sledgehammer.

Police say the pair jumped in a getaway car.

The store manager says they didn't take anything.

"They were caught because a guy outside in the Tesla, who is a customer of ours, saw them running up the street so he followed them, followed their car and was on the phone with the police the entire time," the manager said.

Officers eventually tracked down the three suspects and arrested them.

A fourth suspect, who police say missed the getaway car, was also arrested.

Three of them are minors. They are all facing robbery and assault charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiatheftattempted robberyjewelry theftcaught on videosurveillancesurveillance camerajewelrycaught on cameraself defensesurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno State police chief David Huerta has died
Police investigating central Fresno stabbing watched a car hit one of their witnesses
Fresno County deputy resigns after being arrested for second time in 2 months
Here's where mosquitoes with West Nile are being found in the Central Valley
Man hit by car in central Fresno, hours after he witnessed a stabbing
Gaines Fire burns 1,300 acres, 15 percent contained, evacuations advised
Man stabs girlfriend with switchblade in central Fresno
Show More
Fresno firefighters searching for group of young schoolboy arsonists
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
Small grass fire burning near Dry Creek Elementary in Clovis
South Valley woman fights against early parole hearing for family member's killer
More TOP STORIES News