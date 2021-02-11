child abuse

Detectives say Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl was making child porn, wife re-arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Detectives have once again arrested the wife of the Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl for months.



Last week, 36-year-old Jill Cox posted bond and bailed out of jail after being arrested on felony charges for conspiracy of ongoing sexual abuse of a child.

Her husband, Brent Cox, and the child's mother remain in jail. Authorities believe Jill Cox and the mother were complicit in the sexual acts Brent Cox committed against the child, whom he had been 'grooming' since at least May.

RELATED: 'Too horrific': Detectives say Fresno man sexually abused 12-year-old girl for months with her mother's help

On Wednesday, detectives say they rearrested Jill Cox after uncovering new evidence that they believe was being used to create child pornography. The evidence includes guns and electronic devices.

Jill Cox has now booked into the Fresno County Jail for aiding and abetting a known felon and conspiracy to help a prohibited person possess firearms and ammunition.

RELATED: New charges and a not guilty plea in love triangle child sex case

Brent Cox will now face additional charges as well.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.
