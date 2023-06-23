A Fresno County Sheriff's captain who was previously under investigation for comments he made during a Reedley school assembly has been demoted.

Fresno County Sheriff's captain demoted after asking students about sexual behavior

Action News has learned that Joe Smith is now a sergeant with the department.

In February, Action News reviewed a copy of a video of the assembly at Immanuel Schools.

Smith asked the boys to raise their hands if they had engaged in certain activities of a sexual nature, then asked the girls if they had thought about their chests not being large enough.

Multiple sources say that Smith was on duty at the time of his speech.

The sheriff's office says it will not be commenting on the demotion, saying it is a private internal matter.