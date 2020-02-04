Memorial service for Altobelli family to be held at Angel Stadium

John Altobelli, 56, was the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College. He died in the crash along with his 46-year-old wife Keri and 14-year-old daughter Alyssa. The crash also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.
The service for the Altobellis will be held Feb. 10 starting at 4 p.m., according to OCC Athletics. The public is invited to attend.
"Needless to say ... there will be plenty of room so if you'd like to be a part of this, we'd love to have you!" said OCC Athletic's Twitter account.
Several tributes have been held for the Altobellis since the crash.