SCHOOL FIGHT

Johnston County student says he was suspended for defending friend who was being attacked by bullies

EMBED </>More Videos

A Johnston County student says he was suspended for defending friend who was being attacked by bullies.

WENDELL, N.C. --
Students at a Johnston County high school are rallying around their fellow classmate after they say he was wrongly suspended and criminally charged.

That student spoke to ABC11 Thursday and said he was only trying to defend his friend.

Austin St. John was suspended from Corinth Holders High.

EMBED More News Videos

The sophomore told ABC11 that it happened after other students accused his friend Griffin of "snitching" to a teacher.



The sophomore told ABC11 that it happened after other students accused his friend Griffin of "snitching" to a teacher.

He said several students gathered around their lunch table and started hitting Griffin.

That's when he stepped in to defend his friend. And it was all caught on video.

"I felt like there was nothing I could do because he was already getting hit by two other people," Austin said.

EMBED More News Videos

Austin St. John said he was only trying to defend his friend.


So Austin punched the student who was punching his friend.

"I felt like I had to throw that punch," he said. "I was very civil about it. I was like, 'look, man, you need to stop, drop it, leave it alone.'"

But Austin was the one who was suspended and charged.

His mom says it's not right, especially as schools try to end bullying across the country.

"You can't have a national anti-bullying campaign...when the person who does is getting in trouble," Amanda said. "I don't think it's right what is happening to him. I don't think that a 16-year-old who was trying to help his friend from getting seriously injured should be charged as an adult."

Now there is a social media movement urging officials to drop the charges against Austin.

The school district would not release information, saying disciplinary action is confidential.

ABC11 reached out to the Johnston County District Attorney's Office but has not yet heard back.

Austin is concerned he will have some problems getting into college or securing a job, all because he was trying to look out for a friend.

He was suspended for five days and can return to class on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
schoolfightschool fightbullyingassaultJohnston County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL FIGHT
Bullard High student facing charges after punching a teacher
Roosevelt High School teens suspended after fight video goes viral on Facebook
Arrest made after video shows SoCal student punching blind classmate
Father jumps into fight with teenage girls, throws punches
More school fight
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News