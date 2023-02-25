Future journalists find inspiration during conference at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite gloomy weather, the future of journalism shined bright at Fresno City College as more than 200 high school students got the inside scoop on a career in news.

"I like the behind the scenes. I've always wondered about it too and seeing it now it's cool," said Aubrey Estrada, a freshman.

"I want to major in journalism later on so i just want to meet new people and figure out what it was all about," junior Vanessa Cantu said.

Students from eight schools attended sessions on print, radio, news and online publications.

Topics ranged from podcasting and photography to multicultural and community reporting.

Each session was hosted by local journalists, including those from right here at ABC30.

The news gathering and storytelling session taught students about what it takes to get a newscast on air, including how many people are involved.

"You don't know how many people it takes to produce something like this," said senior Esmeralda Garcia.

Reedley Middle College High School Counselor Angelica Pardo says, "to be able to come and listen to some of the stories and spend time with some of the newscasters in our valley and just to be able to understand where their heart is and why they do what they do for us."

Reedley Middle College was well represented with 72 students.

Pardo adds, "it was a great opportunity to start expanding some of their knowledge about the opportunities that are available to them whether here in the valley or somewhere else."

The event also served as an opportunity to expose students to the journalism program at Fresno City.

Fresno City College Journalism instructor Kathleen Schock says, "the need for the public to have access to reliable trustworthy information is more important now than ever. the opportunity i have with these students is to inspire them to pick up the microphone and camera and be the next generation."