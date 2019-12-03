murder

Jury to return with announcement in Erika Sandoval murder trial

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County jury is expected to return with an announcement in the Erika Sandoval murder trial at 11:45 a.m Tuesday.
Sandoval has been on trial for the death of her ex-husband, Exeter Police Officer Daniel Green.

RELATED: Unexpected witness called in Erika Sandoval murder trial

In February of 2015, Sandoval broke into her Green's Goshen house and shot and killed him while he was on the toilet.

During the trial, Sandoval claimed the motive for killing her husband was because she found two printed pictures of child pornography in his safe.

RELATED: Erika Sandoval continues to testify in her own murder trial

If Sandoval is convicted of first-degree murder and the special circumstance of lying in wait, the trial will enter the penalty phase, where the death penalty will be an option for jurors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliagoshenexetertrialmurderdeadly shootingverdict
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Deputies spend Thanksgiving trying to solve Fresno County murder
2 arrests made in Terra Bella murder, main suspect believed to have fled
Gov. Newsom to decide whether Fresno Co. killer gets parole
Jurors in Erika Sandoval trial to continue deliberations on December 2nd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man survives horrific crash in Fresno County
House report outlines evidence for Trump impeachment
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Selma Police looking for driver who hit and killed man crossing the street
Clovis Police looking for suspect behind late-night drive-by shooting
CHP: Suspected drunk driver caused 4-vehicle crash that injured 10 in Fresno Co.
Show More
Vandal slashes decorations at 'Madera Christmas House': VIDEO
Families flock to 74th Candy Cane Lane Parade
Parents' emotional plea after daughter critically injured, son-in-law killed by DUI driver
Police searching for thieves targeting holiday shoppers in Merced
4 hospitalized after Visalia police chase ends in crash, woman arrested
More TOP STORIES News