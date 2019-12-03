Jury to return with announcement in Erika Sandoval murder trial

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County jury is expected to return with an announcement in the Erika Sandoval murder trial at 11:45 a.m Tuesday.Sandoval has been on trial for the death of her ex-husband, Exeter Police Officer Daniel Green.In February of 2015, Sandoval broke into her Green's Goshen house and shot and killed him while he was on the toilet.During the trial, Sandoval claimed the motive for killing her husband was because she found two printed pictures of child pornography in his safe.If Sandoval is convicted of first-degree murder and the special circumstance of lying in wait, the trial will enter the penalty phase, where the death penalty will be an option for jurors.