Kanye West tweet removed for violating Twitter rules, shares video of urinating on Grammy Award

The since-deleted tweet called an editor for Forbes magazine a "white supremacist" and included his phone number.
LOS ANGELES -- Grammy winner and presidential hopeful Kanye West went on a Twitter rant Wednesday, resulting in one of his tweets being removed by Twitter for violating the social media platform's rules.

The since-deleted tweet included the phone number of an editor for Forbes magazine, and the caption "If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist... this is the editor of Forbes."

West also appeared to be urinating on one of his Grammy trophies that he had placed in a toilet with "I won't stop" written above the video.

In a series of other tweets, the 43-year-old rapper attacked the music industry and said he was going to upload his contracts with Universal Records.

One of the tweets consisted of West calling the industry a form of "modern day slavery."



"Here are my ten Universal contracts ... I need every lawyer in the world to look at these," West said before tweeting out over 100 pages of legal documents.


In July, West announced on Twitter that he was running for president in the 2020 election, saying "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."
