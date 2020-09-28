Pets & Animals

Vote for your favorite bulky beast in the Fat Bear Week competition

Fall is here and so is the ever-popular fat bear week competition!

The annual wildlife competition was made famous by Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve, and it is now in its sixth year.

As always, there is a matchup bracket putting the competitors head-to-head - so the bigger, the better. Fattening up as winter approaches is a matter of life and death for the bears: relying on stored fat for energy, they can lose up to a third of their body fat as they hibernate.



Last year's winner was 435 Holly, and she has already been mounted a fierce reelection campaign.

Voting for the bulky beasts opens Sept. 30 and the weightiest wooly winner will be crowned on Oct. 6.

You can cast your vote for the heaviest bear in the explore website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsalaskawhat's trendingwild animalsbuzzworthynational park servicesocial mediabearanimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot to death in west central Fresno
Vandals left racist messages and destroyed parts of only Black-owned store in Old Town Clovis
Newsom urges CA to get flu shot before next COVID-19 wave
Creek Fire: Shaver Lake businesses prepare for customers to return
Creek Fire: 304,604 acres burned with 39% containment
SQF Complex Fire: 150,286 acres burned, 50% contained
Residents describe terrifying escape from Glass Fire in NorCal
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
Amazon sets Prime Day dates with deals starting now
California passes first-in-nation plastics recycling law
Dos Palos residents warned to boil water Monday morning
Clovis business surprises families who lost homes in Creek Fire
More TOP STORIES News