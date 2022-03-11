Kids Day 2022: More than $300,000 raised for Valley Children's Hospital

Ways to give:

Text GEORGE to 20222 for an automatic $10 donation

Go online to valleychildrens.org/kidsday to make a donation of any amount

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The final numbers for Kids Day 2022 are in, and $318,288 was raised for Valley Children's Hospital.Since 1988, Valley Children's has partnered with ABC30 and The Fresno Bee to orchestrate Kids Day. As one of the largest fundraising events in the Central Valley, Kids Day helps raise funds to support Valley Children's greatest needs.Donations to Kids Day support the hospital's Children's Fund, which helps Valley Children's Hospital give sick and injured kids the best treatment possible.This year, five-year-old Olivia was the ambassador. She fought cancer at Valley Children's in 2021 until doctors declared her cancer-free.It's not too late to donate!All of us at ABC30 want to thank you for your donations on Kids Day.