arson

Man arrested for starting brush fire along Highway 41 in Kings County

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says Felipe Dejesus Acosta Castro sparked the fire with a lighter between Old Skyline Road and Interstate 5, south of Kettleman City.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after authorities say he started a brush fire along Highway 41 in Kings County on Sunday night.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says Felipe Dejesus Acosta Castro sparked the fire with a lighter between Old Skyline Road and Interstate 5, south of Kettleman City, around 10 pm.

Firefighters arrived to find Castro near the blaze. Officials say he turned himself in, claiming he wanted to be arrested and deported back to Mexico.

Authorities say the lighter used to start the fire was in Castro's pants, which he had removed because they were "too hot to leave on," but deputies could not find them.

The flames burned about 200 acres. No one was hurt.

Castro was booked into the Kings County Jail for felony arson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kings countykings countybrush firearsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON
Man charged with arson in connection to Oregon wildfire
Arson investigation launched in Sanger after video captures man setting truck on fire
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Fresno police rescue people in burning apartment
19-year-old arrested after fire breaks out in Edison High classroom
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 278,368 acres burned with 27% containment
Creek Fire: Community shows appreciation for firefighters
600K Californians wait for EDD benefits amid backlog, report finds
Man crashes on Highway 99 in Fresno after being shot
CDC removes airborne COVID transmission statement, cites error
Bullets hit cars in front of Clovis home, police say
WATCH TODAY: Newsom gives update on COVID-19, CA fires
Show More
Armed suspect shot by police in east central Fresno identified
SQF Complex Fire: 137,508 acres burned, 18% contained
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
Man shot multiple times in Livingston, police say
More TOP STORIES News