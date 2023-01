35-year-old man dies after crashing into canal in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after crashing into a canal in Kings County early Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened at about 1:30 am on Highway 41 near Quebec Ave.

Officers say the man was driving a Honda Civic when he lost control and crashed into the canal.

The man died from his injuries.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.