Kings County offers free monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients

CORCORAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new way to treat COVID-19 patients is now available in Kings County.

Adventist Health and Kings County Health Department have partnered up to offer positive patients the Regeneron treatment.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, but doesn't require hospitalization, has the option to receive the monoclonal antibody treatment for free.

The patient's doctor must also determine if the virus puts them at risk of ending up in the hospital due to age or underlying health conditions.

"A patient who does get a COVID positive and has the underlying problems, they could end up being hospitalized and also dying from the disease, so this is to prevent that severe illness," explained Dr. Gurvinder Kaur, the medical officer for Adventist Health in the Central Valley,

According to Dr. Kaur, 17 people have been treated since the county started offering the option in November. On Friday, four more patients were scheduled for an appointment.

The Regeneron treatment includes one shot in each underarm area, plus two more either in the stomach area or thigh. Following that, a nurse will monitor the patient for about an hour.

"They could start feeling better within 24-72 hours. Usually, patients start to feel better. I've noticed, within 24 hours, so there's good improvements," Dr. Kaur said.

She added the treatment not only benefits the patients, but also hospitals that are already dealing with high numbers of COVID-19 patients.

"If we can help alleviate some of that strain, that would be really helpful for our communities and the healthcare workers," she said.

Adventist Health and Kings County Health Department are offering the Regeneron treatment in Home Garden, Corcoran and Avenal.

