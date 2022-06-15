3 people injured in string of crashes on I-5 in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have been hospitalized with injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in Kings County overnight.

The crashes involved two trucks and a car on I-5 just north of Highway 41, south of Kettleman City.

The initial crash happened about 11:10 pm on Tuesday night.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says an Audi heading southbound on the I-5 made an unsafe turn and crashed into the side of a big rig trailer traveling in the same direction.

The Audi driver then lost control, flipped the car over and landed on the roof.

The big rig went down an embankment and ended up in a ravine

A witness told the CHP the man driving the Audi got out of his car to look down into the ravine at the big rig.

That's when he was hit by a box truck.

The driver of the box truck did not stop, and is now wanted for hit-and-run.

The driver of the big rig and the driver of the car were flown by helicopter to a hospital with major injuries.

A passenger in the big rig was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

There's no word yet on whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.
