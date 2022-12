The victim was found inside a home with a gunshot wound to the chest. They were declared dead at the scene.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Kings County.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 10 am near Main Street and Front Street in Stratford.

Deputies are still searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.