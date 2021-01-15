Man accused of shooting and killing his brother in Kings County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after authorities say he shot and killed his brother in Kings County on New Year's Day.Kings County sheriff's deputies found 38-year-old Gilberto Madera shot dead inside a home on Becky Pease Street in Kettleman City on January 1.On Thursday afternoon, detectives arrested Madera's brother Rafael Hernandez in Kettleman City for the murder. A motive for the attack has not been released by the sheriff's office.Hernandez was later booked into the Kings County Jail and faces murder charges.