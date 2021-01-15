homicide

Man accused of shooting and killing his brother in Kings County

Detectives arrested Madera's brother Rafael Hernandez in Kettleman City for the murder. (Kings County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after authorities say he shot and killed his brother in Kings County on New Year's Day.

Kings County sheriff's deputies found 38-year-old Gilberto Madera shot dead inside a home on Becky Pease Street in Kettleman City on January 1.

On Thursday afternoon, detectives arrested Madera's brother Rafael Hernandez in Kettleman City for the murder. A motive for the attack has not been released by the sheriff's office.

Hernandez was later booked into the Kings County Jail and faces murder charges.
